Jensen Huang is back in charge of Nvidia … and his return represents something much bigger than a change in management America’s leading AI company…

Because right now, we’re witnessing a fundamental shift in Corporate America’s priorities — one that sees us moving away from social causes, and back toward maximizing shareholder returns.

That’s great news for investors like you and me. And in today’s Moneyball Economics, I’ll explain why…

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Video Transcript:

Happy Thanksgiving week! I’m Andrew Zatlin.

On today’s Moneyball Economics, I’d like to talk about the return of Jensen Wong to Nvidia. I believe Jensen’s return signifies nothing more or less than the death of woke capitalism. And that’s great news for investors going forward…

Woke capitalism is very different from normal capitalism.

In normal capitalism, a business is expected to maximize the return to shareholders. So every decision it makes, it’s supposed to pass some kind of return-on-investment sniff test. How many more profit dollars will this decision generate?

Well, along comes woke capitalism and it says, hold on a second here … companies aren’t just about protecting shareholder interests, they’re also about protecting society’s interests. And that means that every investment decision you make as a company, everything from hiring to sourcing, all the way to product development, it all has to tie back to boosting a social cause.

Well, folks, right off the bat, when you deprioritize profitability, you’re lowering a company’s earnings and therefore you’re lowering their stock price performance.

How did we get here? Well, it starts by stacking the deck…

The boards of directors are heavily infiltrated now with social cause representatives. Look at the S&P 500. One third of the companies in the S&P 500 now have two or more members who have no business background whatsoever. Well, they have nonprofit background, they have social cause background, but no business experience.

It can even get pretty extreme. Look at Ben & Jerry’s. Ben & Jerry’s has only one board member with any business experience whatsoever.

Now what this leads to is not just a board that is deliberately making financial decisions that deprioritize profitability. You also have people who are making decisions without any savvy, and so they get sucker played.

For example, you’re a company, you want to make investments in social causes, but you don’t know where to go. Well, lucky you. Along comes a firm called BlackRock, a major investment fund, and they have been at the forefront of investing in social causes, or as they like to call it, ESG — environmental, social, and governance companies. And they’ve got a big portfolio of companies that operate in that sphere.

Even better, when this first started happening, when everybody started to pile into investing in ESG and social causes, the returns were handsome. So BlackRock could say, “You can have your cake and eat it too. Investing in social causes can be hugely profitable.”

Except this was kind of, I don’t know, it bore all the hallmarks of a pump and dump.

See, what happened was early on, everyone was so interested in pouring in investments accordingly that valuations went up. So it looked like it was a handsome return on your investment, except it didn’t take too long for that investment to come crashing down because performance mattered.

The reality is investing in social causes is very bad. It is not profitable at all, unless you’re BlackRock. BlackRock was somehow able to unload all of their ESG investments along the way.

Look, suffice it to say that when you have a focus that takes your eye off the ball of making profits, you aren’t performing as well, but that’s not the only place where you can have problems.

And that brings us to Jensen…

When you position yourself as supporting social causes, when you position yourself basically as someone who knows what is morally and socially correct, well, you create requirements for your executives to behave only professionally and ethically.

And what happens when they don’t? What happens when the moral police get called in?

Well, an example is like last year at a Coldplay concert, a CEO was caught canoodling with his chief people officer. At the Coldplay concert, you may remember in July, up on the big screen, they were flashing pictures of fans out in the audience and they happened to catch this couple canoodling, except they happened to also be married to other people, adultery times two.

Well, that’s the Jensen Wong story as well, isn’t it? A CEO caught canoodling with someone other than his wife. Well, the board of directors last year kicked out that CEO and his executive, and that’s exactly what Nvidia did this year.

Except this wasn’t just any executive getting fired.

You see, Jensen’s a visionary. He is a titan of industry. He’s like Steve Jobs.

Remember when Apple kicked out Steve Jobs the first time?

Well, they thought he was just another CEO. They didn’t realize that not only was he a visionary in terms of product development, he was a masterful business person. And as a result, Apple floundered.

Well, this time around it was even worse.

With Jensen gone, the markets believed that Nvidia would not perform whatsoever, and Nvidia is the backbone of AI. So overnight, literally the stock market collapsed. Overnight, people’s 401(k)s collapsed, and that is where you suddenly saw the first inkling that we could be seeing a recession.

They say that the stock market is not the economy.

Well, it is when your 401(k)s are crashing down.

Donald Trump, Scott Bessent, they recognize the importance of AI. They recognize the impact of a collapsing stock market, and they reached out to the board.

And this is where we get to why woke capitalism just got crushed.

There was a real heart-to-heart. Raw capitalism discussions took place. The board was told, “You need to put Jensen back in place because that’s the only way we can restore the stock market, and that’s the only way that we can basically make sure that we beat China in the world of AI.”

Now, the board of Nvidia is not very woke at all. There’s only one member of the board without business experience, a token gesture. She comes from the nonprofit space. Otherwise, you’re talking about cold-blooded business and financial leaders.

They heard the message and they decided to throw woke capitalism to the ground. Who cares if Jensen’s a cheater, an adulterer? That’s his own business. He’s a great executive. The people at the company want him back. Let’s move forward.

This was a win for normal capitalism and a death mode for woke capitalism.

Going forward, the emphasis on profitability will only start to come back more and more. The board of directors at all these companies is going to change, and you’re going to have more business leaders than woke leaders.

And this is good news for investors like you and me.

We’re into one of folks, Zatlin out.

Andrew Zatlin

Editor, Moneyball Economics