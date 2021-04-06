My mother still recalls the day.

That summer, my whole family gathered together in the living room and stared into the television set.

They said it on the news: “This day will go down in history.”

And it did.

America landed on the moon. It was so unbelievable at the time. But now it’s a great page in our history books.

A page we’ll be adding to very soon…

NASA recently announced that future lunar landers might come equipped with 3D-printed rocket engine parts. Imagine that.

Every day, we’re getting closer and closer in the new space race. 3D printing is just the technology to tip the scales.

Today, I’m going to share a brand-new, space exchange-traded fund (ETF). It’s a great way for you to play the space race for massive gains.

I’m also going to dive into the stacking technologies here and tell you how to lock in 3D-printing gains from space and so much more in our Fourth Industrial Revolution.

3D Printing Is ROCKETING: Buy in Today

Every day my email inbox is filled with breaking news and developments from the global 3D-printing market.

And one that’s getting huge traction is the major advancement with 3D printing in the space industry.

To say the growing and profitable partnership of 3D printing and space is on a tear is an understatement.

NASA, America’s space agency, is a big proponent of 3D-printing technology.

NASA is part of the new era of space exploration that’s taking off now!

Check out their 3D-printing website.

Right now, NASA is currently hosting 331 3D-printable models.

Their goal is to provide “a one-stop shop for 3D models, images, textures and visualizations” that will encourage 3D-printing technology for the masses.

These 3D-printed rocket parts will help decrease overall manufacturing costs and production time.

One of the ways to really test the capabilities of a rocket engine’s part is to put it through a hot-fire test.

Hot-fire tests simulate the intense conditions rockets endure during an actual space launch.

Through a series of hot-fire tests, NASA showed that two 3D-printed engine components could “withstand the same extreme combustion environments that traditionally manufactured metal structures experience in flight.”

As you can see, NASA’s partnership with 3D-printing tech is an investment in the future of advanced manufacturing.

The $16 billion 3D-printing market is positioned for phenomenal growth in the space race.

But that’s not all…

3D printing is Paul Mampilly’s No. 1 pick for this year and the years to come.

Paul believes:

3D printing will be a technology that no one will be able to deny or ignore as we reindustrialize our country. There are going to be a million 3D printers bought over the next year. From health care to housing, 3D-printing technology is making an impact … you name it, 3D printing is the way of the future. And that future is today. I believe this technology is setting up to take over the world.

Click here to see his full presentation on how this tech is remaking America now.

And here’s what I recommend to collect on space gains with a 3D-printing boost in your portfolio.

2 ETFs for This Mega Trend Mashup

3D printing and space are two mega trends that will soar together — literally and figuratively!

So today, I’m giving you two recommendations to play this America 2.0 mashup:

1. Buy shares in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT). PRNT is an ETF designed to track the price movements of stocks in companies involved in the 3D-printing industry.

This is a great way to gain exposure to all the innovations 3D printing is making. Not only in space, but also in manufacturing, electric vehicles and medicine.

2. Invest in the brand-new ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX). Cathie Wood, founder, CEO and CIO of Ark Investment Management, just launched this latest cutting-edge ETF.

It’s laser-focused on the space revolution. ARKX will invest at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are engaged in the fund’s investment theme of space exploration and innovation.

And what’s most notable about ARKX is that out of its 38 listed holdings in the ETF, the second-largest holding is The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).

This demonstrates how vital our mega trend of 3D-printing tech is to the evolving space industry.

3D-printing tech makes products that are lighter, stronger, quickly produced and made to last.

From NASA to America 2.0 space industry startups with the first reusable 3D-printed rocket … the expanding 3D-printing industry is at the heart of what we call: the America 2.0 space race.

Giving you a peek behind the curtain here at Bold Profits, Paul put it this way in our internal investment team call:

We must extrapolate the past into the future.

The idea today that space can be a large industry is as preposterous as the idea that commercial airlines, these rickety planes people were experimenting with in 1914, would pave the way to passenger commercial flights not even 10 years later.

Space and 3D printing as investments of the future are here and now. When you get to the core of the America 2.0 space race, 3D printing is going to be a must-have.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

