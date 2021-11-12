Electric vehicle (EV) history was made last week.

One of our Bold Profits favorites — Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) — reached a huge milestone.

For the first time, the EV maker became a trillion-dollar company based on its market value.

It’s now in an exclusive $trillion elite club with a market cap of $1.05 trillion.

This milestone also helped Tesla become one of the world’s largest automakers by market value.

As tried and true Tesla bulls, we are not surprised by this major feat. And you should take a minute to celebrate.

This shows HUGE growth and the ever-growing presence of America 2.0!

Paul has been expecting it for a while.

As he shared with me recently, this meteoric jump may seem fast to some investors, but to him, it’s been a worthwhile wait…

Celebrate Holding TSLA With Strong Hands

You see, as an early adopter of technology, Paul’s been an advocate for Tesla since purchasing his first Model X in 2017:

On October 29, 2018, he recommended Profits Unlimited subscribers buy shares in Tesla when it traded at a split-adjusted price of $66.97.

Tesla traded in a tight price range for over a year:

But, the company embraced new world innovations.

It’s never settled on being only a car manufacturer.

It expanded into solar panels, solar roofs and energy storage solutions. It used unbeatable chip technology to make its EVs more like computers on wheels.

Paul knew it would just be a matter of time before Tesla’s product offerings became more recognized and adopted by mainstream investors and consumers.

Profits Unlimited members who followed his latest Tesla recommendation and held on with “Strong Hands” (Paul’s term for holding fast on promising companies) are now sitting on open gains of over 1,700%:

So, this got me thinking.

What other companies in Paul’s America 2.0/Fourth Industrial Revolution portfolio will be next to claim the $1 trillion company valuation mark?

Invest for the Next $1 Trillion Winner

You know we’re 100% invested in the growing mega trends of the future, such as:

Well-appointed companies whose product lines focus on these mega trends have the chance of rocketing higher in the future.

Paul recommends these types of America 2.0 companies in his flagship research service, Profits Unlimited.

The same place our open Tesla recommendation lives.

And he’s always looking ahead. In fact, here’s the headline from our weekly update that went out recently:

Now, we’re not selling Tesla. There’s still growth ahead. (Full autonomy anyone?)

But we don’t recommend putting all your eggs in one basket.

That’s why, at last count, we have 38 forward-looking companies earmarked for potential gains.

Main Street investors who are prepared to maintain Strong Hands and sit through volatility and tight trading ranges of America 2.0 companies have a great chance to capture Tesla-type gains over the next one to three to five years.

Just like Tesla, which was recommended three years ago this week, vision, patience and grit can pay handsomely.

If you want to be in a potentially good position to ride the next trillion-dollar company valuation from the ground up, click here to get started.

Before you buy any stock, you need to know our Rules of the Investing Game (#ROTG).

This is your very first and most important step to begin investing the America 2.0 way.

Next, if you’re looking for an all-around exchange-traded fund (ETF) that includes a basket of potential trillion-dollar companies of tomorrow: Consider buying shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

It will give you broad exposure to some great America 2.0 contenders — including TSLA.

But remember, if you want our research focused on companies with the potential for massive growth from our Fourth Industrial Revolution portfolio — check out the details here.

